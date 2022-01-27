Kemarni Watson Darby: Man denies knowledge of attack
- Published
A man accused of murdering his partner's three-year-old son has told a jury he did not hear or see the attack that killed him.
Nathaniel Pope, 31, also denied causing rib fractures to Kemarni Watson Darby and said he was not in the room when the boy was injured on 5 June 2018.
Mr Pope, from Wolverhampton, and the boy's mother, Alicia Watson, 20, from Handsworth, Birmingham, are both accused of murder and child cruelty.
The pair deny the charges.
Prosecutors allege Kemarni suffered fatal abdominal injuries in an assault at the two-bedroom flat in West Bromwich where he lived with Mr Pope and his mother Miss Watson.
While giving evidence for a second day at Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Pope said he went into the front room of the flat and saw Kemarni lying on a sofa after being asked by Miss Watson what was wrong with him.
The court also heard that Mr Pope was arrested at 22:30 BST on 5 June on suspicion of child neglect and later detained on 15 June on suspicion of murder.
Mr Pope had told police at the time he was "highly emotionally distressed" and did not wish to answer their questions, explaining to the court the second arrest had left him in a state of shock.
He accepted he was in the flat during the time it was believed the three-year-old was fatally assaulted, the court heard.
But when asked by defence barrister Jonas Hankin QC "did you deliberately cause Kemarni any injury of any kind?" he responded: "No I didn't."
Mr Hankin then asked: "Was it your intention that Alicia Watson should assault Kemarni with intent to cause him really serious harm?"
Mr Pope, who said he did not believe Watson posed a serious risk of physical harm to Kemarni, answered: "No it wasn't."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk