New BBC apprentice hub for creative sector launched in Birmingham
A new apprentice hub has been launched by the BBC in Birmingham to help more people get work in the creative sector.
The apprenticeships will be part-funded by the corporation while Google will pay for training costs when they are placed in local organisations.
The BBC wants 1,000 apprentices in the organisation by 2026 and recruited 200 in January in roles such as journalism.
"I'm thrilled we're going to be working with employers across the Midlands," Director-General Tim Davie said.
"The creative sector is growing. That's great news for the West Midlands where there are real opportunities," he added.
The Birmingham hub will increase skills in the local economy by placing up to 50 apprentices with small and medium-sized employers in the creative industry.
Star of BBC One's The Apprentice, Lord Sugar, backed the scheme and urged employers to get involved.
"The BBC's Apprentice Hub in Birmingham will develop the kind of skills that are much needed in the creative sector in the city and the wider region," he said.
The BBC is doubling its commitment to apprenticeships as part of a plan announced in March and, of the 1,000 apprentices by 2026, 80% will be based outside London.
"It is fantastic to see the BBC leading the way and supporting more people to earn while they learn," Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.