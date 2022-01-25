Earlsdon murder probe: Woman arrested over death of boy, 5
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a five-year-old boy died at a house in Coventry.
Emergency crews found the seriously-injured boy at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, at about 17:55 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
Despite attempts by paramedics to save him he was confirmed dead at the scene.
A 49-year-old woman, who is understood to be known to the boy, has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning, the force said.
Supt Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said the death was "an absolute tragedy" which would cause "shock and concern".
"We'll continue to having a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time," he said.
The scene has been cordoned off for further investigation.