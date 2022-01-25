Birmingham hit-and-run: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit-and-run.
The pedestrian, in his 40s, was struck by a car on Highgate Road in Birmingham, near to the junction of Moseley Road, at about 06:30 GMT on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
A blue Renault Clio briefly remained at the scene before being driven away towards Haden Circus, the force added.
It was later recovered in the Highgate area and will be examined as inquiries continue to trace the driver.
Police have urged anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, to come forward.
"We're also urging the driver to do the right thing and come and tell us what happened and explain the full circumstances," a police spokesperson said.
"We'll then have a better understanding of what contributed to this collision."