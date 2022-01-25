Theft is 'devastating blow' to West Bromwich orchestra
The theft of musical equipment is a "disaster" for a charity orchestra, its founder says.
The People's Orchestra was recording in Birmingham on Sunday for a Commonwealth Games project when the theft happened.
Their white Fiat van containing about £25,000 of recording equipment and instruments was stolen on Gough Street.
"It's a devastating blow," orchestra founder Sarah Marshall said. "This is a disaster for our small charity."
She added: "The vehicle and equipment are the result of many years of fundraising and they will take a long time to replace."
The People's Orchestra began in 2012 to encourage school leavers to carry on playing instruments.
The group, which is based in West Bromwich, had at the weekend been recording a new work by film composer John Koutselinis to celebrate the Games takng place in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region from 28 July.
West Midlands Police is investigating the theft.
In 2016, the charity took part in BBC4's All Together Now: The Great Orchestra Challenge.