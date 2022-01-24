Elderly woman hospitalised after Moseley hit and run
A 70-year-old woman has been hospitalised with a fractured pelvis after being injured in a hit and run.
The crash happened on Russell Road in Moseley, Birmingham, just after 09:00 GMT on Sunday.
The injured pedestrian was cared for by bystanders before paramedics arrived to deliver critical care.
West Midlands Police said the car that struck her left the scene and officers were investigating.
The woman is said to be in a stable condition.
Police said they were reviewing CCTV footage and appealed for witnesses to help identify the vehicle involved.
