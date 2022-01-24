Suspected WW2 bombs found at Oldbury building site
Suspected bombs thought to date from World War Two have been discovered at a building site.
The scene on Giffords Way in Oldbury, West Midlands, has been sealed off and bomb disposal experts from the Army are due to attend.
West Midlands Police said workers discovered the devices and called police shortly after 15:45 GMT.
Nearby homes have been evacuated, and police said the cordon would remain "for as long as necessary".
