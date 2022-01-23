Fire breaks out at Wolves' Molineux stadium
- Published
A fire broke out at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium in the early hours.
Smoke could be seen coming from the ground as 20 firefighters were called to the scene at about 01:55 GMT.
They arrived within minutes and contained the blaze in a conference suite bar area. It was put out by 03:40, West Midlands Fire Service said.
It is thought the fire started accidentally in an electrical appliance.
On social media, The Wolfpack tweeted that the stadium's alarms stared sounding at about 01:40 and police subsequently closed the road by the ground for a time while crews dealt with the fire.
🚨 BREAKING: The fire that has broken out inside Molineux seems to be getting worse, Emergency services are on scene 🙏🐺😭#WWFC #TheWolfpack #Wolves pic.twitter.com/B1DSfIdq7M— 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐋𝐅𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊™️ (@Wolfpackwwfc) January 23, 2022