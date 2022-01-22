Keon Lincoln: Boy shot in foot at Handsworth Cemetery gathering marking death
- Published
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot at a gathering at a cemetery to mark the first anniversary of the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Birmingham.
Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were jailed in November after Keon Lincoln was shot and stabbed on Linwood Road last January.
The youth was injured at Handsworth Cemetery on Friday, police said.
He suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital after West Midlands Police were called at about 15:00 GMT.
Det Sgt McCullogh said the incident was shocking, adding that carrying weapons was dangerous and causes heartbreak.
"This is a shocking thing to happen in broad daylight and while people were paying their respects after the tragic loss of Keon last year," he said.
"There remains so much sadness following his death.
"Guns have no place on our streets, they cause misery and harm and we do not want to see more people injured or killed because of them."
Keon was fatally wounded outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, the trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Detectives have said it was not clear whether Keon had been specifically targeted or attacked "by chance".
Anyone with information about the incident at the cemetery is urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk