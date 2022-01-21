BBC News

Murder arrest after woman's body found in Birmingham

Officers forced entry to a property on Victoria Road on Friday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house.

Officers forced entry to the property in Victoria Road in Aston, Birmingham, at 10:15 GMT after concerns were raised for the occupant, West Midlands Police said.

A 64-year-old woman was found dead inside, it said.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, the force added.

Police said a post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday while investigations continue.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

