Walsall: Arrest after man hurt by shots fired from car
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting.
West Midlands Police said a 32-year-old man was injured when shots were fired from a car in Walsall on Thursday.
The force believes a shotgun was fired twice from a Mitsubishi Shogun on a business premises on Wednesbury Road at about 15:00 GMT.
It is thought to have been a targeted attack and police said officers would be stepping up patrols in the local area to offer reassurance.
"I know people who live in the area are really concerned, especially as this happened at the end of the school day, but what we know so far suggests that this was a targeted attack and we don't believe there is any risk to the wider public," Det Sgt Craig Newey said.
The victim was not seriously hurt, police said, and the 34-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward while detectives continue to review CCTV and conduct house-to-house inquiries.
