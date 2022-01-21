Birmingham mosques hand out food parcels amid rising demand
Hundreds of food parcels are being handed out by two mosques in Birmingham who say they have seen an increase in calls for help.
Masjid Al Falaah and Green Lane Masjid are giving out the packs on Friday and Saturday.
Both say they have seen a rise in demand for their community schemes.
"The energy price rise is now forcing people to choose between eating and heating," Adil Parkar, general secretary of Masjid Al Falaah said.
"Our efforts with the food parcels will hopefully answer that conundrum for some of the families."
The organisations are working with Islamic Relief UK and hope to hand out parcels to more than 1,000 people over the two days.
Muhammad Ali, from Green Lane Masjid, says it is "very concerning" their food bank service has seen a 60% rise in users over the past 15 months.
"It is disheartening to see poverty on your doorstep but we are at an advantage to be able to support," he said.
