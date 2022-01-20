Kidnap appeal after man 'bundled' into car boot on Alum Rock Road
Published
Police are trying to trace the victim of a suspected kidnapping in Birmingham.
A man was apparently forced into the boot of a silver Volkswagon Jetta on Alum Rock Road, by three men just after midnight, police said.
Detectives want to find the car, its registered keeper and the three men. It was seen to drive off towards Ward End.
The victim, described as as Asian, was wearing a parka coat, light coloured bottoms and a beanie style hat.
Police have released a CCTV image of the man before the incident took place on Alum Rock Road, close to the junction with Boyer Road.
