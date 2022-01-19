'Squeezed margins' threatening home care providers, says Birmingham boss
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
A home care provider says the industry is facing a perfect storm of high demand and staff shortages.
Qasim Bata of Birmingham-based PBL Care said the company was facing unprecedented demands for its services and warned providers were likely to close due to "squeezed margins."
"We're getting approached by councils and hospitals daily [to see] if we can help release pressure," he said.
It is now looking overseas to aid recruitment.
Co-director of the company Mohammed Lalji said he was worried care providers "simply can't survive because the margins are so squeezed and the pay rates are so competitive".
"With the fixed rates we are paid from our local authorities it's very difficult to meet that need," he said.
Mandatory Covid vaccination for home care staff by April would be an added pressure, he explained.
"There's going to be a lot more home care organisations that go under or are struggling to look after the patients that they have, " he said.
"We're starting to recruit from different countries to ease the pressure on our staff as well as give them consistent work.
"There are very, very worrying times ahead."
Home care worker Francis Baiden is about to leave the profession to start a masters degree in mechanical engineering, but said his experience had given him "people skills" and how to solve problems.
But he understands why more people aren't attracted to the work.
"It's seen as a secondary job, like it's something that nobody wants to do," he explained.
"But if there was nobody doing care, there would be a huge issue, people are starting to realise how important carers are" he added.
Mohammed Belal was paralysed from the waist down after hitting a tree whilst cycling.
The consultant neurological surgeon said his home care package meant he has "someone who's with me and understands me on a daily basis".
"Being on the other side makes you realise the challenges, particularly in the community," he added.
He said there were of people "stuck in hospital" because care providers in communities could not meet demand.
"What we have to remember is why do people work in healthcare - it's to generally help people, it's not for financial reasons," he said.
"It''s been a challenging time over a long period of time and sadly it's led to a lot of burnout of staff, and that's the current predicament we're in."
