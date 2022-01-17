Sutton Coldfield: Rape investigation paused after new information
- Published
An investigation into a rape has been halted after fresh information was given to police.
West Midlands Police said the assault did not happen at the location in the way it was reported to officers at the time.
A report had been made of an attack near Princess Alice Retail Park in Sutton Coldfield in October.
The complainant has taken "the difficult decision" not to support a further inquiry, the force added.
