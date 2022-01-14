Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Projects 'on schedule'
- Published
Major construction projects for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games remain on schedule, the council leader says.
Ian Ward stated the city was planning for "full stadia" attendance, despite the pandemic, and the revamped Alexander Stadium and aquatics centre in Sandwell were "on time".
The city was planning for the best Commonwealth Games so far, he added.
The Games get under way with an opening ceremony due to take place on 28 July at Alexander Stadium.
Birmingham was awarded the Games in late 2017 when Durban pulled out, meaning the city had experienced less time to prepare to host the event, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Speaking at a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority on Friday, Mr Ward confirmed everything was proceeding on schedule, despite pressures placed on preparations by the pandemic.
He said: "We're planning for full stadia, and we're planning for the best Commonwealth Games there's ever been to be hosted in the city of Birmingham and the wider region."
Mr Ward added the "stadium itself is on budget and on time, as is the case for the aquatics centre in Sandwell", both of which would be handed over to the organising committee "shortly" for final preparations.
He said: "We are determined that we will deliver not only the best Commonwealth Games but the most accessible Commonwealth Games there has ever been."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk