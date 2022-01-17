Maintenance to begin at Birmingham's Spaghetti Junction
- Published
Birmingham's Spaghetti Junction will be closed to motorists overnight for about seven weeks to allow for repairs.
The iconic Gravelly Hill Interchange will be resurfaced and 10 of its joints will be repaired.
It has been 50 years since the winding road opened and National Highways said 200,000 vehicles cross it each day.
The £300,000 repairs were "essential" for keeping the road safe, National Highways said, adding disruption would be kept to a minimum.
"We have an on-going detailed and methodical maintenance regime in place at Spaghetti Junction most of which goes unseen to passing motorists as it's underneath the road," said programme delivery manager, Jess Kenny.
"However, there are some instances where we need to close the road to vehicles to keep our repair teams safe while works takes place."
The M6 northbound carriageway between junction six and Salford Circus slip road will be closed between 21:00 and 05:00 each night until 14 February. It will then be reduced to a single lane.
The southbound carriageway within the junction will be closed during the same hours until 4 March.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk