Sandwell Council accused of risking lives of flats tenants
By Giles Latcham
Midlands Today
- Published
Residents are living with "tragically unsafe" damp and mould while a council refurbishes their block of flats.
Sandwell Council is accused of "risking our lives and health" by people living at Alfred Gunn House in Oldbury.
Flats in the 1950s development are being renovated - though some people have not been moved out during works.
The authority apologised to the tenants for the inconvenience while the work is ongoing. The contractor, Seddon, said the work was being carried out safely.
Some residents have been offered alternative accommodation, but up to 30 residents remain.
Ayesha Qureshi moved into her ground floor flat of the 10-storey building on Thompson Road in 2015. She lives with her son who is studying for his GCSEs.
"I used to love my place," she said. But since works started to refit the flats and add some more to the top, she said there was mould and dampness "everywhere", and it had started to affect her family's health.
"This place is not suitable for living, it's dangerous for our health," she said.
"Is this how the authorities treat people? This is not right. They're risking our lives, our mental health, our physical health."
Single mum Ms Qureshi complained to the council more than a month ago but no action has been taken. She wants to be moved into other accommodation while building work is under way.
Millions of pounds are being spent on the refurbishment programme and the development of extra flats, with a further £2m put aside to replace the sewage system.
"The council's just left us here," Lorraine Eaglestone, who lives a few floors above, said.
Her asthma had "been playing up", she added, saying the conditions had led to every room in her flat getting damp patches.
"It makes me feel horrible," she told the BBC. "We pay all our bills and it just feels like we've been left."
The accommodation was described as "shocking and absolutely unacceptable" by Acorn, a union for people living in poor quality homes.
"The fact that none of this has been acted on is shameful," said community organiser Paul Barnes. "It's tragically unsafe and is obviously affecting people's health and wellbeing."
A spokesperson for contractor Seddon told the BBC all work was being "carried out safely.... and in accordance with all current legislation".
Solihull Council said under the refurbishment plans, 80 households have been moved into temporary accommodation and said it will be helping the remaining 35 move to temporary housing or other permanent homes depending on their needs.
The authority said it will visit residents next week "to check on their living conditions and to prioritise moves".
It said it recently inspected two flats where mould was reported and will be carrying out work by Monday.
"This major renovation programme at Alfred Gunn House will bring significant improvements for our tenants, with both the inside and outside of the building being upgraded as well as new kitchens and bathrooms being fitted," it added.
