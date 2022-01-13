New 17-storey hotel set for Birmingham city centre
A new 17-storey hotel featuring a sky bar has been given the go-ahead by planning officials.
The 152-bedroom complex is set to be located within Phase Two of Birmingham city centre's Paradise development and sit alongside One Centenary Way and Three Chamberlain Square.
The hotel is set to also include a restaurant.
"The application site comprises an area of cleared land," planning papers said.
