Tribute to cyclist killed in two-car crash in Solihull
The family of a cyclist who died in a collision involving two cars have paid tribute to their "brightest light".
Jacqui Witham was on Friday Lane in Solihull at about 10:00 GMT last Wednesday when she suffered fatal injuries in a crash.
Two vehicles involved in the collision are being examined and the drivers are helping with inquiries, police said.
Ms Witham's parents said they were comforting her two children, aged five and eight, at a "heart-breaking time."
In a statement, they said they were trying to come to terms with their "immeasurable loss" and appealed for anyone with information about the collision, which took place close to the M42, to contact police.
"The brightest light in our lives was cruelly taken away from us on the 12 January at 9.52am," they said.
"Our beautiful 46-year-old daughter Jacqui was riding her bike along this lane when an incident happened with two vehicles and our beautiful Jacqui on her bike, which caused fatal injuries.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in this area at this time who may have any information the police can follow up to help our grieving family try to deal with this immeasurable loss."
West Midlands Police said officers initially thought one vehicle, a Nissan Juke, was involved, but CCTV investigations have shown that another car, a Renault Clio, was also involved.
