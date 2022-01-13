Birmingham police deploy extra stop and search powers
Police have been making use of extra powers to stop and search people in and around Birmingham city centre in a knife crime crackdown.
The West Midlands force said it was acting in response to recent stabbings and robberies, and weapons being brought into the city.
The force said it would review the use of the powers on a daily basis.
It added it understood the impact of stopping people under the measures and was "looking to learn and improve".
The powers allow officers to stop and search people suspected of being involved in violence, or carrying weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds.
Ch Insp James Spencer said officers were working hard to understand what drove knife crime, and were also probing the exploitation of young people by organised crime groups.
He said he wanted to invite people to join officers' patrols to see what they involved, and added he would be arranging stop and search scrutiny panels "to demonstrate transparency and our willingness to listen to feedback".
