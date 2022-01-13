Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Performers wanted for ceremonies
- Published
Performer volunteers are being sought to take part in the opening and closing ceremonies for the Commonwealth Games.
Organisers are looking to fill 2,000 roles and want people in the West Midlands who "are passionate about music, dance and can move to a beat".
Anyone with amateur circus, dance, ballet or parkour skills are also welcome.
The volunteers will welcome the athletes to the ceremonies and create a massed choir.
The games are due to start on 28 July in Birmingham and audience of up to one billion is expected to watch the ceremonies.
The team planning the ceremonies includes theatre director Iqbal Khan, award-winning writer Maeve Clarke, rapper Joshua 'RTKal' Holness, and Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight.
Up to 3,000 people, aged 18 and over, will be auditioned for the roles, with the successful applicants performing at Birmingham's newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium.
Applications close on 7 February and auditions are due to take place in March.
Creative Director, Iqbal Khan said: "Performing at the Commonwealth Games is a once in generation opportunity."
