Swindon marina holiday lodges rejected by inspector
Plans for 51 holiday lodges near an inland marina have been rejected by a planning inspector.
Permission for the marina near Swindon, not far from Dudley, was granted more than a decade ago and construction has begun.
But South Staffordshire Council objected to later applications to expand and add the lodges.
The inspector ruled the lodges would be have an "unacceptable impact on the openness of the Green Belt."
The original plans for the 199-berth marina received more than 130 objections, mainly about traffic and the loss of green belt land, but were passed by the authority.
But the latest addition to the plans, for the lodges, was rejected by the council last year on the grounds they would be inappropriate for a green belt area.
The applicant said the 51 lodges would be "high quality and green principled" and contribute towards tourism in the area, outweighing any harm to the green belt.
The decision to refuse permission was taken to appeal, but planning inspector Samuel Watson sided with South Staffordshire Council.
"As a result of their siting and scale in relation to the approved marina, the proposed lodges would have an unacceptable impact on the openness of the Green Belt," he said.
