Birmingham midwife works with colleague who delivered her
- Published
A woman born in high-risk circumstances is now working alongside the midwife who brought her into the world.
In 1996, Maggie Coleman supported Elise Robinson's mother during her pregnancy.
Ms Robinson said her mother often spoke about her care at Birmingham's Good Hope Hospital and it inspired her to pursue midwifery herself.
Meeting again at the same hospital when Ms Robinson applied for a job there, Ms Coleman said her heart "skipped a beat" when she realised who she was.
"You look after so many women but actually when Elise did come in and speak to me, I racked my brains and I thought, 'oh god, I know that name, I know that name'," she said.
"And since we've spoken, since we've heard the story, it's come to me.
"My heart skipped a beat and it was absolutely wonderful because you don't know as a midwife, you try your best to do your job and you don't know what influences you have on people."
Before she was born, Ms Robinson said there were a number of risks that were "really nerve wracking" for her parents.
Her mother had to come to hospital for daily tests and scans to monitor her development, which is where she struck up a relationship with Ms Coleman.
"Mum was having to go in for really frequent monitoring and she would always see Maggie in the clinic there," she said.
"I always remember her talking about Maggie and then this one particular doctor who had looked after her.
"I just found it really interesting hearing about all the stories and then I guess that sparked my interest in going into midwifery."
Ms Coleman retired last year but returned to work not long after, meaning she was able to meet Ms Robinson who recently took a job on the ward.
She said her work supporting mothers and babies was "a privilege" and being able to work with Ms Robinson was "the icing on the cake".
