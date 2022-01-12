Smethwick crash: Two dead and one seriously injured
Two men have died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash that saw their car burst into flames.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the collision happened at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive in Beech Lanes, Smethwick at 21:52 GMT on Tuesday.
It said the two men who died, the driver and a passenger, were confirmed dead at the scene.
The other man needed advanced trauma care for his injuries.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
The ambulance service said it appeared the car had hit "street furniture" and was on fire when paramedics arrived.
