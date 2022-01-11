Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Search for 2,022 baton-bearers
- Published
A search has begun to find 2,022 baton-bearers for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games later this year.
Chosen nominees will take part in the symbolic Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Games getting under way in July.
Organisers say it offers people a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to carry the baton in their regions as the international sporting event heads to the UK.
The baton is due to be handed to the Queen at the Games' opening ceremony.
Its global journey - representing the spirt of the Games - began towards the end of the year, starting at Buckingham Palace and then being flown abroad for a tour of Commonwealth nations.
It will return to the UK, including England, where volunteers are needed for regional legs of the journey back to the Queen who set it on its way.
The Games coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
As part of events marking the Games, a commemorative mural has been unveiled in the centre of Birmingham by four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox - the athlete who carried the baton on the first leg of its 269-day journey.
Grassroots cricket champion Salma Bi and boxing coach Haseebah Abdullah are depicted on the mural on Navigation Street, created by street artist Gent 48, aka Josh Billingham.
"To be on the wall in the heart of Birmingham is pretty amazing," said Ms Abdullah.
The baton will travel through 72 Commonwealth nations and territories during the relay, returning to England to tour for 25 days through nine regions.
In the West Midlands and beyond, the public is being encouraged to nominate those willing to "take on a challenge" as well as people with unique and inspiring stories.
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said it was an incredible opportunity to "shine a light on the unsung heroes who make a real difference to their local communities".
Birmingham City Council's leader Ian Ward said the role of the baton-bearers was of "huge significance" and urged people to nominate inspirational figures from their family, neighbourhood or community.
Nominations can be made for baton-bearers - who must be 12 or over on 2 June - via the Commonwealth Games website.
The Games will take place in Birmingham and across the West Midlands from 28 July to 8 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk