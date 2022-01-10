Birmingham PC's ribs broken in suspected homophobic attack
An on-duty police officer has suffered fractured ribs in an attack the force is treating as homophobic.
West Midlands Police said its female officer was hurt responding to reports of an altercation on Hurst Street, Birmingham.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
The 31-year-old is also suspected of a hate-related public order offence, having allegedly aimed homophobic abuse at the officer.
The suspect has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force said it was supporting the officer while she recovered from her injuries.
"An attack on a police officer is unacceptable whatever the circumstances," it added.
"Our staff work tirelessly to protect the public and help those in their time of need."
The officer was hurt at about 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve.
