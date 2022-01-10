Birmingham man jailed for sharing extremist material
A man has been jailed for sharing extremist material of a terrorist nature.
Rayan Saab, aged 22, from Nechells, Birmingham, was convicted by a jury in November of four counts of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication.
The offences took place between April 2019 and December 2020.
He was jailed for seven and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
West Midlands Police said previously that Saab was arrested in January 2021 by counter-terrorism officers and electronic devices were seized from his home on Bloomsbury Walk.
Extremist material was found on each device and "contained information to assist someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism".
Before his trial, Saab pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication.
