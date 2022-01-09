Walsall: Delays on M6 after serious crash shuts carriageway
A serious crash has shut part of the M6 in the West Midlands.
The northbound side has been closed between junctions 10, for Walsall, and 10a, for the M54.
Police said two vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision and the carriageway could be shut for "a few hours".
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area with three miles of congestion and 30 minute delays reported by National Highways.
