Psychiatric patient stuck in Wolverhampton A&E due to bed shortage
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
A young woman spent four days stuck in a Wolverhampton emergency department due to a lack of mental health beds.
Two female security guards were assigned to protect the 25-year-old at New Cross Hospital.
A bed was provided in a secure room for her until space was found in a psychiatric hospital in Dudley on Monday 3 January.
Local NHS trusts said rising Covid cases meant it was taking longer than they would want to find a bed.
A hospital source told the BBC that the woman had arrived at the A&E on 31 December, but did not need any physical treatment.
They said she was distressed and kept trying to remove her clothes.
"Over the weekend, Friday to Monday, there wasn't a single [suitable mental health] bed available anywhere in England that we could access," the source said.
"It is not uncommon for patients to have to be transferred to Sheffield or as far as Welwyn Garden City."
The patient was from the Birmingham and Solihull area, but the NHS trust had no available beds.
"She presented in the emergency department with paranoid illness," a second source said.
"She had some kind of assessment and been given medication to calm her down, but wasn't able to receive treatment.
"There wasn't an appropriate bed in Dudley, but it was the least worst option and she was admitted on Monday."
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Black Country Healthcare Trust said in a joint statement: "When local patients require a mental health hospital admission, we have a strong record of making sure they are placed locally in the Black Country. We also work with other trusts to provide appropriate support for those patients from other areas.
"At times this can take longer than what we would ideally want for our patients and unfortunately this can mean patients experience is not as what it should be, or what we would want."
It said the current mental health bed capacity in the Black Country was "particularly pressured" - a view echoed by Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health trust - in large part due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
NHS England said while psychiatric intensive care beds were available in the country, bed occupancy remains "very high" and the trust may not have been able to find a bed at the time.
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident with a patient waiting too long for a mental health bed over the weekend, with staff at the trust working hard to find a suitable bed in an appropriate location for the individual concerned.
"A review of the circumstances is taking place and resulting lessons will be learned."
Both sources told the BBC that more patients were now presenting at emergency departments in a very distressed state - even though they had no previous mental health problems.
They said that it was difficult to know if this was because early intervention teams were not able to be as proactive, or simply that people's mental health was being badly affected by the pandemic.
"Whatever the case, this is a serious problem that will cause us difficulties for the next decade," one of them said.
'Perfect storm'
Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said mental health services across the country were facing "huge pressures" which were having a "devastating" impact on patients and their families.
"Increased demand as a result of the pandemic, combined with infection control measures, short-term staff absences and an underlying shortage of psychiatrists have created a perfect storm," he said.
"We must also continue to expand community services to get people the help they need earlier and closer to home, and to help reduce the number of patients needing to be admitted to inpatient units."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk