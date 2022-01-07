BBC News

Huge cannabis factory found in disused Birmingham warehouse

Officers forced their way into a disused warehouse in Digbeth and found more than 3,100 plants spread over three floors

Thousands of cannabis plants, thought to have a street value of £3m, have been found.

The 3,100 plants were spread over three floors of a disused warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham.

A trench had been dug into the road to tap into the mains electricity for power, police said.

The plants, found during Thursday morning, are believed to have been grown to supply money to an organised crime gang.

Officers forced entry to the warehouse following a tip-off.

Cannabis disposal team manager Mike Hall described it as "a really extensive set-up".

"Not the biggest we've encountered but certainly up there in terms of scale," he added.

Three men from Vietnam, aged 26, 36 and 36, who the force suspect were in the country illegally, have been charged with cannabis cultivation.

All three are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

