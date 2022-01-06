Hakeem Hussain: Trial date set for mum accused of killing son
A mother accused of killing her seven-year-old boy through gross negligence is due to go on trial in March.
Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics at a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.
Laura Heath has previously denied killing him by breaching her duty of care to Hakeem in failing to manage his asthma.
At a pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Crown Court, she was told her six-week trial would begin on 14 March.
Nearly 50 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial, the court heard.
Ms Heath, 39, of Little Clover Close, Nechells, pleaded not guilty in August to gross negligence manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty.
The previous hearing was told details of the manslaughter charge which alleged she failed to administer asthma medication twice daily and ensure "an adequate supply of medication".
It was also alleged she had failed "by exposing him to known asthma triggers" and "failing to seek medical help when clear his asthma symptoms were not under control".
The child cruelty charges date to periods in 2017.
In the 19-minute hearing on Thursday, the defendant was told by Judge Paul Farrer of her trial date and she was remanded into custody.
Hakeem, of Long Acre, Nechells, was described by his school's head teacher shortly after his death as "a most beautiful little boy, a great friend to many staff and children, with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle".
