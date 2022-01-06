Killers jailed over Perry Barr crash with moped
Two men have been jailed for killing a teenager on a moped by deliberately driving into him.
Liam Mooney, 16, was a pillion passenger when Paul Biggs and Dale Sharpen crashed into him on Rocky Lane in Birmingham on 22 March last year.
Biggs, 26, and Sharpen, 31, both from London, admitted his manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Biggs was jailed for 11 years and three months and Sharpen for nine years.
The pair were due to stand trial accused of Mr Mooney's murder on Wednesday, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter which was accepted by the prosecution.
They also admitted assaulting an 18-year-old who was driving the moped on which Mr Mooney was a passenger.
Mr Mooney had been riding in the Perry Barr area with two more friends, who were on another moped, when he was hurt.
Following an altercation at a roundabout with Biggs and Sharpen, the pair, in a Volvo, chased the moped carrying Mr Mooney, with the rider mounting a kerb to avoid being hit.
Biggs, who was driving the car, deliberately hit the moped, forcing it to lose control, West Midlands Police said.
The moped then crashed into a stationary car and Mr Mooney suffered head injuries, dying in hospital the next day.
The moped rider panicked and ran off before going to hospital later with severe bruising, police said.
Biggs and Sharpen drove off and travelled back to London. Their car, registered to a false name and address, has never been recovered.
Det Insp Ranj Sangha said Mr Mooney's death was tragic, adding that being chased must have been "terrifying".
He said: "The level of aggression and rage used was totally disproportionate and their actions have left a young man dead, and his family and friends devastated."
