Birmingham car workshop destroyed in severe fire

Image source, West Midlands Ambulance Service
Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Birmingham at 00:50 GMT

A car repair workshop has been destroyed after a fire broke out shortly after midnight.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Winson Green, Birmingham, at about 00:50 GMT.

West Midlands Fire Service said nobody was injured in the blaze which fully consumed the single-storey building.

Operations are being scaled back after it was brought under control at about 04:00, however nearby Foundry Lane remains closed.

The cause is under investigation, the fire service said.

Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Nobody was injured in the blaze, emergency services said

