Family tribute to Birmingham woman found dead in her home
The family of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in her home have said they are "shocked and truly devastated".
A 56-year-old man, thought to be known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Finola Moore from the Perry Barr area of Birmingham.
Her body was discovered at her home on Perry Park Crescent at 13:30 on 28 December.
A post-mortem examination was unable to determine her cause of death.
West Midlands Police said "further specialist expertise is being sought" to explain how she died and added it would continue to review CCTV footage from the area.
The arrested man has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.
The family tribute also said Ms Moore was a "beautiful mom, daughter, sister and friend.
"We will love her, miss her and remember her forever."
