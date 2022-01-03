Rowley Regis: Family tribute to 'brightest star' Olivia Kolek, 14
A 14-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve has been named as Olivia Kolek.
Her family said Olivia, who died in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, on Friday was "the brightest star in our life".
The driver stopped and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.
West Midlands Police said the man, 39, had been released under investigation while it waited for forensic test results and carried out more inquiries.
Olivia was near Rowley Regis Station, in Station Road, at about 16:45 GMT when she was struck by a grey Mercedes.
"Paramedics attended the scene but tragically there was nothing could be done to save the 14-year-old and she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm," police said.
Paying tribute to Olivia, her family said in a statement: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.
"She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life.
"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."
Officers have appealed for witnesses who had not yet spoken to police to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the collision.