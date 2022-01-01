Solihull Moors: Homophobic abuse reported at National League match
A man is to be interviewed by police over alleged homophobic abuse at a National League match, a force has said.
West Midlands Police said a report had been made during Solihull Moors' game against Stockport County at the side's Damson Park stadium on 28 December.
It said an alleged hate crime was being looked at and "a man in his 50s will be voluntary interviewed in due course".
The football club said it was aware of the allegation and was investigating.
Posting a link to the anti-racism charity Kick It Out's website on Twitter, it said it had a "zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination".
The Moors lost 1-0 against County in the tie, a result which saw the teams switch places near the top of the National League.
