Rowley Regis: Driver arrested after girl, 14, dies in crash
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve.
West Midlands Police said the girl was struck by a grey Mercedes near Rowley Regis railway station, in Sandwell, at about 16:45 GMT.
Paramedics attended the scene but the girl was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.
The driver, a 39-year-old man, stopped and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs, police added.
'Truly awful'
Police said officers had contacted the girl's family and a specialist officer would be deployed to offer them support.
Sgt Julie Lyman said: "This is a truly awful way to start the new year and my heart goes out to the girl's family and friends."
She added the investigation was in its early stages and urged people not to speculate online about what happened.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Station Road, and for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.