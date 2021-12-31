Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Review ordered into killers' jail terms
- Published
The jail sentences given to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' killers were too lenient, the attorney general says.
The boy's stepmother Emma Tustin was jailed for at least 29 years for his murder and his father Thomas Hughes received 21 years for manslaughter.
Suella Braverman's office said the sentences had now been referred to the Court of Appeal.
Six-year-old Arthur, of Solihull, died from an unsurvivable brain injury after being tortured and poisoned.
A date for the court hearing is yet to be set.
The couple's trial heard Arthur had been poisoned with salt, subjected to regular beatings, denied food and drink and made to stand for hours alone in the hallway.
Ms Braverman said after carefully considering the details of the case, she believed the sentences "to be too low".