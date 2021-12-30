Murder arrest after woman found dead in Perry Barr house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in Birmingham.
Police were called to Perry Park Crescent, in Perry Barr, at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday after the 57-year-old had been found by family members.
The man, 56, and thought to be known to the woman, has since been released on bail, said West Midlands Police.
Officers said a post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday could not determine the cause of death.
The force called for anyone with information to come forward.
