Covid: Willenhall father home for Christmas after 40 days in hospital
A father who spent nearly a month in intensive care with Covid-19 has praised hospital staff after being allowed home in time for Christmas.
David Colley, from Willenhall, came home from work on 16 November and started feeling unwell.
Paramedics found his oxygen levels had dropped and he was taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton.
A month later, the 39-year-old would still be in hospital and attributed his survival, in part, to being vaccinated.
He said staff had been "unreal" in their help and it was "brilliant" to be home for Christmas.
"I have two young girls, nine and 13, and have been with my wife for 15 years so to be able to be with them at this time of year and back home is fantastic," he said.
Mr Colley, who works as a lorry mechanic, came home from work and started shivering, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said.
So much so that he got into bed with a coat on. Then really bad headaches developed and he said he felt like he had been "kicked around".
On reaching hospital, he was put on a ventilator, but was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) when his oxygen levels failed to improve.
Doctors gave him steroids after finding water on his lungs.
"Thankfully the treatment worked and I started to feel much better instantly," he said.
Mr Colley was well enough to be discharged on Christmas Eve, after nearly 40 days in hospital.
Oxygen machines have been installed in his home to help his recovery, the NHS trust said.
"I never thought it would happen to me, but I am so grateful I have been able to fight it," Mr Colley said.
"Without my two vaccines I am not sure I would be here today.
"It's scary because it shows that this could happen to anyone, and that it can get pretty serious."
He added he would be getting his booster vaccination as soon as he could.
