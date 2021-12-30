Two arrested after Edgbaston hit-and-run crash
Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian was left badly injured in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.
The 23-year-old man was struck on Pershore Road in Edgbaston at the junction with Priory Road at about 20:30 GMT on Monday, police said.
He was taken to hospital suffering serious head and pelvic injuries.
A man aged 32 and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop.
They have been released under investigation, said West Midlands Police.
Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
