Teenager injured as gun fired at car in Small Heath
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a gun was fired at a car.
West Midlands Police said the attack had happened just after 22:35 GMT on Tuesday on Arthur Street, in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.
The victim suffered a facial injury which the force said was not life-threatening.
Detectives are examining CCTV evidence and said they did not yet know the motive for the shooting.
There have not yet been any arrests.
