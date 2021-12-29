New-born puppies given oxygen after shed fire in Aston
Four new-born puppies have been rescued from a fire in a garden shed.
Fire crews were called to Freer Road, in Aston, Birmingham, at about 08:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A faulty heating lamp started the fire. The rescued puppies, thought to be two days old, were then given oxygen, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Their owner took the animals to be checked by vets. The adult dogs who were present at the time of the fire did not require any treatment.
4 Labrador puppies rescued by @WMFSAston & @WMFSPerryBarr from shed fire. All puppies are safe and well👍 @WestMidsFire pic.twitter.com/O5ImiZiuG1— Aston Fire Station (@WMFSAston) December 29, 2021
