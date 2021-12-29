Commonwealth Games relay organisers seek inspiring baton-bearers
- Published
Organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay say they want to "truly understand" the kinds of people who inspire others.
Nominations for UK baton-bearers are due to open in January, with 2,000 volunteers also being sought in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.
Relay organisers conducted research involving 3,300 adults to ask what qualities inspire others.
More than half said they felt positive about their local communities.
However, only 40% described the area where they live as "welcoming".
People who took part in the survey were asked what inspired them most and 25% said it was someone they already knew who had had a significant impact on their own lives.
They were also asked for the qualities they valued the most. Twenty seven per cent said selflessness, 25% chose commitment and 23% said generosity.
The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place on 28 July 2022 and the relay is already under way.
It is currently in Pakistan and will spend New Year's Day in the Maldives, before visiting Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and spending four days in India between 12 and 15 January.
Once it has returned from the Commonwealth countries, the baton will travel through England for 25 days and be carried by thousands of bearers before the opening ceremony.
Of the survey respondents, 69% said they believe sport has a positive impact on the community and in particular the mental health and wellbeing of people taking part.
Lisa Hampton, head of the Queen's Baton Relay, said it was "really positive" so many people already had inspirational figures in their lives.
And she said the qualities listed were "exactly the spirit we want our baton-bearers to represent".
