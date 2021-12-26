Birmingham City Council recycling trees to create electricity
A council is offering a free Christmas tree recycling service which will see donated trees turned into biomass electricity.
Birmingham City Council has set up disposal points at four different sites across the city which will be open from Sunday until the end of January.
The local authority said the trees would be chipped and kept in the UK to create biomass electricity.
A charity service is also being provided by St Mary's Hospice.
For a donation, the charity will arrange for trees to be collected.
The council service drop-off sites will be open between 09:00 and 16:00 GMT at Cotteridge Park, Sutton Park, Lickey Hills Country Park and Sheldon Country Park.
"We're pleased to be able to offer our free-of-charge service for the responsible disposal of unwanted Christmas trees," Councillor John O'Shea said.
"They aren't the easiest items to get rid of, so this gives people a simple and convenient option rather than making a booking for one of our household recycling centres."
