Three newborn puppies found dead in Tipton canal bin bag
- Published
Three newborn puppies have been found dead in a binbag in a canal.
They were discovered on Monday by construction workers at the West Midlands Metro site in Tipton who noticed a suspicious package in the water near Mission Drive.
The RSPCA identified the animals as two males and a female, no more than 24 hours old.
The cause of death is not yet known but RSPCA inspector Clare Davey says it is "heartbreaking" they have been dumped.
"These tiny, vulnerable pups still had their umbilical cords attached so they were extremely young," she said.
Insp Davey said: "It's not clear whether they died during birth, of natural causes, or if something more sinister has happened, which is why I'm very keen to establish exactly how they came to be found in these appalling circumstances.
"We are also very concerned about the welfare of their mum and any other litter mates."
She thanked the workers for contacting the RSPCA despite them being "understandably shocked and upset" at what they found.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk