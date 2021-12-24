Girl, three, dies after car rolls in Birmingham crash
A three-year-old girl has died after a car crash in Birmingham.
The car she was travelling in crashed into a fence on Church Road, Yardley, at about 22:30 GMT on Wednesday before rolling over.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.
A 22-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses while it continues its investigation.
