Yahya Sharif death: Third man charged with murder over teen's death
A third man has been charged with the murder of a teenager stabbed to death in a Birmingham street.
Yahya Sharif was found seriously injured in the Small Heath area on 10 December and died at the scene.
Gaman Sheek, 18, of Castle Way, Birmingham, was remanded in custody by city magistrates to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 December.
Detectives are still trying to trace Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, in connection with the death.
Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, and Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London, have also both appeared in court accused of Mr Sharif's murder.
