Birmingham New Street: Christmas takeaway for homeless people
Hundreds of homeless people are being offered a Christmas Eve meal at New Street Station in Birmingham city centre.
Due to Covid restrictions, the event for the second year in a row will see a takeout service operating outside rather than a sit-down meal.
Up to 250 people are expected on Friday evening.
They will get a three-course Christmas vegetarian meal, plus gifts and entertainment, organisers say.
There had been hopes the event could move back inside the station but Network Rail's Steve Ireland confirmed coronavirus rules prevented it.
"The safest and surest way to make sure the event goes ahead is to follow our tried and tested takeaway plan from last year," he said.
The event is being held for a fourth year through the Sikh charity Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS), which says it supports people regardless of their social status.
Hot drinks will be provided by Birmingham-based charity Community Relief Foundation, with people set to queue up on the station's eastern plaza by the taxi rank.
Businesses in Birmingham have made donations towards the meals and MLSS co-founder Parmjit Singh said the group was determined to give participants "a Christmas to remember".
"It really is a highlight for people who find themselves living on the streets in the city at what can be a very tough time for them," he said.
